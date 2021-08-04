NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.20 Per Share

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £102.17 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

