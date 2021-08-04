Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Down 3.9%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.75 and last traded at $88.11. 1,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 283,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.90.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $58,904,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $12,549,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $9,412,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

