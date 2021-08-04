Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Oblong worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the first quarter worth $579,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Oblong stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Oblong Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oblong Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

