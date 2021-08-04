Obsidian Energy’s (OBE) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.93 million and a P/E ratio of -325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.72.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

