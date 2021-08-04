Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. 566,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,828,366. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.
