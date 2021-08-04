Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. 566,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,828,366. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.