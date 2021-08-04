OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCFC opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

