OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $23.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 108,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,053 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.