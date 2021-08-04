Old Port Advisors Sells 403 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100,647 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91.

