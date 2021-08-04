Old Port Advisors Sells 6,567 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

