Old Port Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.