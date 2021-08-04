Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.23.
Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
