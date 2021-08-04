Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.23.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.