ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

