ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

