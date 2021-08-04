ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.91. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 378,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

