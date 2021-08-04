Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONCT remained flat at $$3.86 on Wednesday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

