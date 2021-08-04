Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,701 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

