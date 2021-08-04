Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

