Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

