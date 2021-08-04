Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

