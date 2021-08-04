Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.
In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.
HollyFrontier Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
