Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

