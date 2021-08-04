Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 stock opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.89.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

