Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,943. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $945.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

