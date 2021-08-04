Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Shares of HGEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,943. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $945.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
