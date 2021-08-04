Oppenheimer Weighs in on Comcast Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.40. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

