Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Oracle by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. 234,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

