Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Cut by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Orange makes up about 1.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 142.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 355.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE ORAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 8,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,409. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.