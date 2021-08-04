ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%.

Shares of ORBC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 8,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $887.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

ORBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

