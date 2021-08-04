Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORC opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 55.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 371,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 99.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

