Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 17,917 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,209,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,889,000 after purchasing an additional 561,784 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.38. 212,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.71 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.