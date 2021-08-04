Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 67,389 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,389 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,875,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,892,000 after acquiring an additional 300,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $457.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.