Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $69.07 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,720 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $69,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.15. 77,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.