Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

