Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 264,103 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,103 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $103,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.54. The company had a trading volume of 238,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

