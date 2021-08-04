O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.67 on Wednesday, hitting $605.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.93. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total transaction of $2,801,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,555 shares of company stock worth $23,240,567. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,995,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

