O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $612.50 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $567.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total transaction of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,555 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,567 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.