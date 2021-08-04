Orgenesis (ORGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of ORGS stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Orgenesis has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

