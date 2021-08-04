Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,876.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDF opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.33.
About Orica
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.