Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,876.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDF opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

