Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.