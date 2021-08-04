Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.26 or 0.00015872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $181.57 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00844346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

