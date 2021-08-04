Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 525,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

