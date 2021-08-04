Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 657,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.28. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.82.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,606 shares of company stock worth $7,242,800.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

