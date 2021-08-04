Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 270,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 171,618 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFIX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. 120,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $751.10 million, a PE ratio of 120.12, a PEG ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

