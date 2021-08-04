OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III Sells 2,000 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bernie B. Berry III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Bernie B. Berry III sold 300 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $19,362.00.

KIDS stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Truist increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

