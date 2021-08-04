Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.890-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. 20,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,689. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

