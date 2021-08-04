Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $414,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

