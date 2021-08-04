Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.45

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

