Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $25.64 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

