P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Shares Up 1.6%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.61.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

