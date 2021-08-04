PAC Protocol Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.57 million and $493,391.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008520 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,211,580,269 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

