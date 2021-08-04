Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 493,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,656. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.