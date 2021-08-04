Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 493,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,656. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
