PacWest Bancorp (PACW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PACW stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. 6,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,811. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

